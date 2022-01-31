Former director of Mallorca’s King Richard III school found guilty of two rapes

James P. Berry, the 77-year-old former Headmaster of King Richard III College in Portals, on the Balearic island of Mallorca, has been found guilty of raping two women by a jury at Glasgow High Court.

Berry also faces five other charges, and could even be sentenced to life in prison. Judge Thomas Wehls is due to pass sentence on February 28, at the Scottish High Court.

After being arrested by the Guardia Civil in Mallorca in 2016, Berry was extradited to Scotland in 2019. The High Court authorised his extradition, requested by the Sheriff of Edinburgh.

The rape accusations for which he has been tried in Glasgow would have been committed between 1963 and 1987, in Glasgow, and Renfrewshire. These crimes would already have expired in Spain, but in Scotland, they do not.

During his appearance before the High Court in Glasgow, James Berry always proclaimed his innocence. In fact, he maintained that the accusation of rape responded to a kind of “criminal conspiracy” in which he presented himself as a “victim.”

He also alluded to the fact that the objective of this complaint against him was to seize King Richard III College in Portals, of which he is still the owner.

He stands accused of sexual abuse and rape, committed in different locations, such as Croockston and Houston in Renfrewshire. There has also been mention of possible crimes committed in Spain and Canada.

Among the charges that James P. Berry faces – which could lead to a sentence of life imprisonment – is one that he allegedly grabbed a woman tightly by the throat, until he almost strangled her, before committing the rape.

He is also accused of punching another woman, and throwing boiling water on her face, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

