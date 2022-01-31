FORGET Adidas and Nike as Marbella launches its own brand of trainers which will be produced and marketed by Spanish company Joma.

Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz announced this new addition to the Marbella Brand sponsorship programme alongside 30 local athletes who are supported by the city which launched the brand in 2019 in order to help local athletes and their clubs enhance their success.

These new trainers are intended to promote Marbella as a sporting city and the design features iconic images of the city including the San Pedro Boulevard, the Cable Tower and the Hanging Bridge and incorporate blue and yellow to represent the sea and the sun for which Marbella is so famous.

So far, the council has spent some €800,000 in supporting both amateur and professional sportspeople because their participation in national and international events helps to promote the profile of the city.

The trainers will eventually be offered for sale on the Joma website and are likely to be priced at somewhere between €50 and €100, appearing alongside the many famous sports clubs, including the Spanish Olympic Federation which have worked with the manufacturers over the years.

