Five municipalities benefit from cultural heritage aid

This week, the Territorial Delegation of Tourism in Malaga held a meeting with the representatives of 12 municipalities that have benefited from aid for the enhancement of tourism.

These grants are awarded on a competitive basis and amount to a total of over €580,000 across the province.

In Axarquia, five municipalities have benefited from the aid – Moclinejo, Macharaviaya, Almachar, El Borge and Alfarnate.

With these funds, the Mirador de Moclinejo Amphitheater will be adapted and the Macharqaviaya church will be reformed.

In addition, Almachar will allocate the aid to acquire and reform the winery, El Borge will receive adapted access to the interpretation centre and Alfarnate will improve the aesthetics of Calle Parras.

The objective of these items, which at Andalucian level amounts to a total of five million euros that has been allocated to a hundred areas, is to promote universal accessibility and local tourism through the protection, promotion and development of its cultural heritage.

The maximum percentage of the subsidy is up to 100 per cent of the project, provided that it does not exceed the maximum amount of €60,000.

