Everton agree to sign Frank Lampard as new manager

By
Chris King
-
0
Everton agree to sign Frank Lampard as new manager
Everton agree to sign Frank Lampard as new manager. image: twitter

Frank Lampard has agreed a deal to become the new manager of Everton

Everton have finally completed the signing of 43-year-old Frank Lampard today, Sunday, January 30, as their new manager. A reported two-and-a-half-year deal will see the former Chelsea coach take over at Goodison Park after the sacking of Rafa Benitez. An official club statement is expected tomorrow, Monday 31.

Lampard is reportedly already busy putting his backroom team together, as well as looking at making some signings in the short period left in the January transfer window. It is believed that Manchester United’s Dutch international midfielder Donny van de Beek will be the first player through the door.

The job was handed to Lampard after he sat through a series of interviews last Friday 28. Current caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson was accompanied by Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira in the interviews, as the club decided if he was the right man for the position.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A coaching team is being built as well. Paul Clement, the former Swansea City, and Derby County manager is said to be in the frame. Clement previously worked at Chelsea, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, with Carlo Ancelotti, the former Everton manager.

Since being fired by Chelsea twelve months ago, Lampard has not worked. His first match in charge will be at home to Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round next Saturday, February 5. That will be followed by a trip to St James’ Park the Tuesday after, to play fellow Premiership strugglers Newcastle.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here