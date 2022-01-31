Everton agree to sign Frank Lampard as new manager

Frank Lampard has agreed a deal to become the new manager of Everton



Everton have finally completed the signing of 43-year-old Frank Lampard today, Sunday, January 30, as their new manager. A reported two-and-a-half-year deal will see the former Chelsea coach take over at Goodison Park after the sacking of Rafa Benitez. An official club statement is expected tomorrow, Monday 31.

Lampard is reportedly already busy putting his backroom team together, as well as looking at making some signings in the short period left in the January transfer window. It is believed that Manchester United’s Dutch international midfielder Donny van de Beek will be the first player through the door.

The job was handed to Lampard after he sat through a series of interviews last Friday 28. Current caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson was accompanied by Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira in the interviews, as the club decided if he was the right man for the position.

A coaching team is being built as well. Paul Clement, the former Swansea City, and Derby County manager is said to be in the frame. Clement previously worked at Chelsea, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, with Carlo Ancelotti, the former Everton manager.

Since being fired by Chelsea twelve months ago, Lampard has not worked. His first match in charge will be at home to Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round next Saturday, February 5. That will be followed by a trip to St James’ Park the Tuesday after, to play fellow Premiership strugglers Newcastle.

