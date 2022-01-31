Europe’s top anti-ageing doctor

DR VICENTE MERA of Clinica Britannia in Calpe has won an award at the European awards in medicine 2021 in recognition of his innovative work in anti-ageing medicine.

With a devotion to cutting edge techniques and therapies, Dr Mera has been propelled to the forefront of internal and anti-ageing medicine.

He has 25 years of international experience in multiple basic areas of ageing, including genomics, nutrition, gut microbiota, immunity, detoxification, physical preparation, stress management, tobacco cessation, sleep, hormone substitution and nutritional supplements.

In the field of regenerative medicine and ageing, Dr Vicente Mera has also incorporated new areas of knowledge such as bio-identical hormonal therapeutics, genetic and genomic counselling, the telomeric evaluation and obtaining of mesenchymal stem cells and the storage of them for future practical applications.

Dr Mera studied in Sevilla, and then specialised in Internal Medicine in one of the most reputable departments in Spain, The Puerta de Hierro Clinic in Madrid, where he served as chief resident for six years.

He went on to work in different hospitals in Sevilla, Cordoba and Alicante before finally settling on the Costa Blanca, where he was hired as head of the internal medicine service of the HCB hospital and now heads up his own health centre, Clinica Britannia in Calpe.

