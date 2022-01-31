ESTEPONA Council to complete building of 100 properties shortly and these will be made available under the official home protection (VPO) scheme.

Building work on the one, two and three bedroom properties in the Juan Benítez area started in July 2020 and should be completed by May of this year as they just require the roofing to be finished and internal installation such as electricity, plumbing and ventilation to be approved.

The mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano visited the site and highlighted his commitment to promote access to housing for people and groups who had experienced difficulty for various reasons in finding homes.

Of the 100 homes, 52 are classified as being under the Special Regime and the balance under the General Regime with each being given access to a parking space and storage room.

There will also be a communal swimming pool as well as indoor community and children’s areas with some of the properties being specially adapted for those with limited mobility.

The Council is looking to obtain additional land to allow further VPO property construction and has also created a pioneering social fund in adapting homes for residents with limited economic resources.

