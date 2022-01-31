Electricity prices in Spain drop slightly this last day of January

On this final day of January, electricity prices in Spain drop a little



According to provisional data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), collected by Europa Press, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain will drop again this Monday, January 31. Even so, it will continue to be above the €200/MWh mark.

The average price of the wholesale market will be €221.82/MWh, which is 3.77% cheaper than on Sunday 30, when it was €230.5/MWh. However, the price of electricity on this last day of January will be up to 15,521.13% more expensive than the same day one year ago, when it stood at only €1.42/MWh.

Monday’s maximum price will be between 7pm and 8pm, at €260/MWh, while the minimum, of €167.8/MWh, will be recorded between 4am and 6am.

Prices of the wholesale market have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are linked, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

These rises in the electricity market in recent months are mainly explained by the high prices of gas in the markets, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, both of which are at all-time highs.

2021 closed as the most expensive year in the history for electricity in Spain, with an average price of €111.93/MWh. December registered an average monthly price of €239.10/MWh, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

