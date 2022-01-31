Diputacion splashes out on water this year for Alicante province

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Diputacion splashes out on water this year for Alicante province
ANA SERNA: Diputacion vice-president who also heads the Water department Photo credit: Diputacion de Alicante

PROVINCIAL COUNCIL, the Diputacion, will spend €20 million on ensuring that every municipality has water.

Ana Serna, the Diputacion’s vice-president and head of the Water Supply department, explained that the council has increased its budget allocation by 36.4 per cent to €14.3 million in addition to a further €5 million from its cash surplus that will be added to the Plan+Agua project.

“Throughout 2022 we shall continue our commitment to investment in water infrastructure so that we are able to guarantee this vital service,” Serna said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Water is a fundamental and essential element and we shall make every effort to help our municipalities and guarantee that the province has the water it deserves,” she declared.

“At the Alicante Diputacion we are working hard to ensure that every last drop of water is put to good use without wasting a resource that is essential for important sectors like agriculture and tourism.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here