Diputacion splashes out on water this year for Alicante province

PROVINCIAL COUNCIL, the Diputacion, will spend €20 million on ensuring that every municipality has water.

Ana Serna, the Diputacion’s vice-president and head of the Water Supply department, explained that the council has increased its budget allocation by 36.4 per cent to €14.3 million in addition to a further €5 million from its cash surplus that will be added to the Plan+Agua project.

“Throughout 2022 we shall continue our commitment to investment in water infrastructure so that we are able to guarantee this vital service,” Serna said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Water is a fundamental and essential element and we shall make every effort to help our municipalities and guarantee that the province has the water it deserves,” she declared.

“At the Alicante Diputacion we are working hard to ensure that every last drop of water is put to good use without wasting a resource that is essential for important sectors like agriculture and tourism.