Dama de Elche bust can’t travel from Madrid to Elche

By
Linda Hall
-
MINISTRY LET-DOWN: Carlos Gonzelez, flanked by councillors, asks for details of Dama’s state Photo credit: Elche city hall

CHANCES are that the Dama de Elche sculpture will never return to the city where it was discovered.

The Fifth Century BC Iberian sculpture, found in La Alcudia (Elche) in 1897, was immediately taken to France and only returned to Spain in 1941 thanks to a deal between Franco and Hitler.

First displayed in Madrid’s El Prado art museum and later at the Archaeological Museum, the bust returned temporarily to Elche in 1965 and again in 2006.

Elche city hall’s repeated requests for the sculpture’s return, however briefly, have been continually turned down both by the Museum and the Ministry of Culture, whose latest statement maintained that moving the sculpture would inflict irreparable damage.

Elche’s mayor Carlos Gonzalez announced that Ministry has advised him “by telephone and in writing” that the Dama’s condition “advises against any movement.”

The sculpture is “delicate” and any vibrations or changes in environmental conditions were likely to cause irreversible deterioration, the Ministry warned.


Gonzalez, commenting on these “previously undisclosed circumstances,” said that he has requested full details regarding the bust’s condition.

His principal concerns focused on the sculpture, the mayor declared, but he also said that it was imperative to know “with certainty and exactness” the Dama’s state of conservation and to learn of the existence of any type of deterioration or adverse condition.”


