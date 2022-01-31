Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, jumps from 60th floor of New York skyscraper.

The 30-year-old Miss USA 2019 lived in an apartment on the 9th floor of the 60-storey building



It has been confirmed that a woman who jumped from a New York City skyscraper at around 7:15am this morning, Sunday, January 30, was identified as 30-year-old Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA. Kryst won the beauty pageant in 2019, as Miss North Carolina.

Kryst was a lawyer, and lived in an apartment on the 9th floor of the 60-storey building, located at 350 West 42nd Street. According to the New York Post, she had reportedly last been seen on the terrace on the 29th floor. Her body was found on the pavement below, and it is believed that she committed suicide.

Just hours before her death she shared a photo on Instagram, sadly captioned, “May this day bring you rest and peace”.

A statement from her family read, “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that sintered others around the world with her beauty and strength”.

“She cares, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love, and served others, whether through her work as an attorney, or fighting for social justice as Miss USA, and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague – we know her impact will live on”.

Extra released a statement following the news of Kryst’s death, it read, “Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family, and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends”.

It has been reported that a note was discovered this morning, in which Kryst stated that her mother should get all of her belongings, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

