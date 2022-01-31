Brutal accident in Spain leaves five dead

Brutal accident in Spain’s Valencia leaves five dead.

The shocking accident occurred on Valencia’s A-7 in Rotglà i Corberà. The Guardia Civil are considering the possibility that one of the vehicles had been travelling in the wrong direction down the A-7 before the fatal accident occurred.

The accident took place on Sunday night. The brutal accident claimed the lives of five people. Several more people were injured in the accident too.

The Valencia Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium and the Traffic Management Centre received a call shortly after 10pm on Sunday, January 30. The call said that an accident had occurred involving four vehicles. The Guardia Civil are looking into the possibility that one of the cars on the A-7 had been travelling the wrong way.

The emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident including three fire crews from the Alzira and Xàtiva fire stations. The scene of the accident was at the kilometre 395 mark heading towards Alicante. Several commanders also headed to the scene of the accident.

According to the Fire Brigade, several people were injured in the accident and needed medical treatment. Five fatalities were also tragically recorded. Firefighters were able to rescue two people from the carnage.

