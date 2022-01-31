Breaking: Ayia Napa gang rape Brit finally cleared of lying about horrific attack

Breaking: Ayia Napa gang rape Brit finally cleared of lying about horrific attack. The Derbyshire University student was only 19 years old when she was attacked and raped by 12 men.

The British teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons has won her appeal. She had previously been given a suspended jail sentence even though she had evidence to back up her gang rape claim.

When she was interviewed after the July 2019 attack in Cyprus she did not have a lawyer present or a translator. She withdrew the gang rape claims after the horrifying interview and was then accused of lying.

Supporters gathered outside the court with placards reading “They are guilty,” “End rape culture” and “I believe her”. The Cyprus Court of Appeal decided to overturn the ruling.

The young woman’s mother commented: “It is a great relief we hear that the authorities in Cyprus have recognised the flaws in their legal process.

“Whilst this decision doesn’t excuse the way she was treated by the police or the judge or those in authority, it does bring with it the hope that my daughters’ suffering will at least bring positive changes in the way that victims of crime are treated.


“Of course, if justice is to be done, an authority would need to pick up on the evidence that was gathered in Cyprus and do with it what should have happened at the outset.”

