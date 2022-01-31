Boris apologises to the House of Commons and vows to ‘fix it’

After the release of Sue Gray’s report, Boris Johnson has apologised to MPs in the House of Commons



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised to members of the House of Commons today, Monday, January 31, after the contents of the Sue Gray report were published. He has vowed to “fix it” after the report into lockdown parties held at his Downing Street residence criticised serious failures at the heart of government.

A report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into numerous lockdown-breaking gatherings at Downing Street under Johnson condemned some of the behaviour in government as being “difficult to justify”.

Addressing parliament, the Prime Minister said, “I want to say sorry. Sorry for the things we simply did not get right, and sorry for the way that this matter has been handled”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Mr Johnson said that it was up to the government to now learn from the criticisms that have been raised by the report, assuring that he would make changes to the way his operation at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office is run.

He added, “I get it, and I will fix it. And I want to say to the people of this country. I know what the issue is, it is whether this government can be trusted to deliver, and I say yes we can be trusted, yes we can be trusted to deliver”, as reported by geo.tv.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.