Biggest Covid outbreak in 18 months hits Beijing just days before Winter Olympics

Days before the Winter Olympics are due to begin, Beijing has been hit with its biggest Covid outbreak in 18 months



With just a few days to go before the Winter Olympics begin, on February 4, Beijing has reported its biggest outbreak in 18 months of Covid. This comes despite China having what must be the toughest coronavirus restrictions in the world, with its “zero Covid” policy.

Officials announced on Sunday, January 30 that areas of the district of Fengtai have been locked down. In a drastic attempt to curb the spread of the virus before the opening ceremony, around two million citizens are set to be tested.

20 new cases were reported in Beijing on Sunday 30 by China’s National Health Commission (NHC). This is apparently the highest number of infections recorded in one day in the city since June 2020. Despite the draconian measures, a total of 54 cases were reported across the country this Sunday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The “closed-loop” Olympics bubble doesn’t seem to have functioned either, with organisers reporting 34 new infections. This total includes 13 officials or athletes who had been tested at the airport on arrival.

“We expect the highest numbers at this stage”, commented Brian McCloskey, the medical chief for the Games, who suggested that last Friday 28 had been the peak period. Any athlete that tests positive will only be allowed to compete in the Games after producing two negative test results in the same day.

In the city of Xi’an in northern China, to try and stop the virus from spreading, 13 million residents have been confined to their homes. They are even banned from going shopping for essential goods, such as food. The entire city has been deep-cleaned with disinfectant sprayed everywhere.

After the worst outbreak in 21 months, the authorities brought in severe measures. Anybody caught driving risks being thrown into prison.

A scaled-down version of the Olympics opening ceremony has been planned in Beijing, with the torch relay cordoned off from the spectators. Foreign spectators or locals will not be allowed to purchase tickets.

Due to “travel restriction difficulties”, Princess Anne has pulled out of attending the Games, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.