Best behaviour required in Torrevieja’s public places

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Best behaviour required in Torrevieja's public places
PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE: Federico Alarcon announces Torrevieja’s new bylaw Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA’S Local Government Board has now approved the draft for a municipal bylaw covering Citizens’ Coexistence in public places.

Fines now await those showing “disregard for human dignity and discriminatory behaviour, be it xenophobic, racist, sexist, homophobic, or relating to personal or social condition,” explained Torrevieja’s Public Safety and Emergencies councillor Federico Alarcon.

The bylaw also applies to “insults, ridicule, deliberate provocation, mental or physical coercion, offensiveness or humiliating conduct,” Alarcon continued.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Minor infringements face a fine of up to €750 but penalties for serious offences begin at €750.01 rising to €1,500.

“At present there are numerous aspects, most of them relating to citizens’ conduct, that are not included in Torrevieja’s existing regulations,” he said.  “This has required creating a bylaw to cover them.”

Alarcon went on to explain that the bylaw was the best way of dealing with antisocial behaviour while promoting harmonious interaction in public places.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here