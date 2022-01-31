Best behaviour required in Torrevieja’s public places

TORREVIEJA’S Local Government Board has now approved the draft for a municipal bylaw covering Citizens’ Coexistence in public places.

Fines now await those showing “disregard for human dignity and discriminatory behaviour, be it xenophobic, racist, sexist, homophobic, or relating to personal or social condition,” explained Torrevieja’s Public Safety and Emergencies councillor Federico Alarcon.

The bylaw also applies to “insults, ridicule, deliberate provocation, mental or physical coercion, offensiveness or humiliating conduct,” Alarcon continued.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Minor infringements face a fine of up to €750 but penalties for serious offences begin at €750.01 rising to €1,500.

“At present there are numerous aspects, most of them relating to citizens’ conduct, that are not included in Torrevieja’s existing regulations,” he said. “This has required creating a bylaw to cover them.”

Alarcon went on to explain that the bylaw was the best way of dealing with antisocial behaviour while promoting harmonious interaction in public places.