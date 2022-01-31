American singer Chris Brown accused of rape

Chris Brown has been accused of drugging and raping a woman during a party on a yacht



As reported this morning by the TMZ website, a woman has accused the American singer Chris Brown of having drugged and raped her. She claims the incident occurred on December 30, during a party on the rapper Diddy Combs‘ yacht.

TMZ also reports that the young woman has already filed a lawsuit for $20 million (€17.80m). Wishing to remain anonymous, all that is currently known is that his accuser is a choreographer, dancer, model, and musical artist.

According to a source close to the woman, Brown interrupted a video call she was making with a friend. He asked her to go with him to one of the ship’s rooms, then led her into the kitchen, where he offered her a drink in a red glass.

“I felt a sudden and inexplicable change in consciousness, and found myself disoriented and physically unstable”, the alleged victim has confessed. Once allegedly drugged, Chris Brown took her to a room and closed the door, where – as the dancer claims – she was raped, despite the fact that she repeatedly told him to stop.

The young woman added that the singer had the nerve to call her the next day to remind her to take the morning-after pill, to avoid an unwanted pregnancy.

Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, the young woman’s lawyers, have assured that their client is suffering enormous emotional anguish, and that she did not file a complaint at the time due to the great shame she felt.

In response to the woman’s accusation, Brown took to Instagram Stories where he simply wrote, “I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [CAP]. Whenever im releasing music or projects, “THEY” try to pull some real bullshit”. It is not immediately clear who ‘THEY” refers to, as reported by abc.es.

