Almeria Diputacion creating equal opportunities with work and investment

By
Linda Hall
-
MATILDE DIAZ: Visiting work in progress in Almeria’s smaller municipalities Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

THE Diputacion provincial council’s Agricultural Employment Promotion Programme (PFEA) is providing 2,700 days of work in Benizalon.

At the same time the Diputacion is spending €357,000 in Viator and Pechina on improvements to streets, public areas in both towns and the Viator school.

Matilde Diaz, the provincial councillor assigned to the PFEA scheme, recently visited the three municipalities where, accompanied by their respective mayors and councillors she could see at first hand the projects that are also providing jobs.

The central government, Andalucia’s regional government, provincial councils and town halls all work together with the PFEA programme which this year has allocated €14.8 million to 238 projects  in 87 municipalities under the Diputacion’s supervision.

“The PFEA is one of the Diputacion’s most powerful tools, enabling it to carry out our two most important objectives of generating investment and employment in small municipalities and creating equal opportunities,” Diaz said.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

