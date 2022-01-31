Almeria Diputacion creating equal opportunities with work and investment

THE Diputacion provincial council’s Agricultural Employment Promotion Programme (PFEA) is providing 2,700 days of work in Benizalon.

At the same time the Diputacion is spending €357,000 in Viator and Pechina on improvements to streets, public areas in both towns and the Viator school.

Matilde Diaz, the provincial councillor assigned to the PFEA scheme, recently visited the three municipalities where, accompanied by their respective mayors and councillors she could see at first hand the projects that are also providing jobs.

The central government, Andalucia’s regional government, provincial councils and town halls all work together with the PFEA programme which this year has allocated €14.8 million to 238 projects in 87 municipalities under the Diputacion’s supervision.

“The PFEA is one of the Diputacion’s most powerful tools, enabling it to carry out our two most important objectives of generating investment and employment in small municipalities and creating equal opportunities,” Diaz said.