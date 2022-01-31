Airport chaos: Heathrow staff threaten to strike over half-term. Families heading on holiday over half term could face chaos.

Planned strike action next month could see families flying from Heathrow airport affected. Any action taken is expected to start on February 11. A strike ballot has been opened for Menzies aviation workers by the Unite union.

It is expected that hundreds of staff members based at Heathrow could strike. The dispute is over pay and will affect ground staff and baggage handlers. The union believes that workers are “being treated as second class citizens.”

Sharon Graham the Unite general secretary commented: “The UK is facing a cost of living crisis and our members at Menzies realise that a two-year pay freeze will make it impossible to make ends meet.

“Unite fights to defend the jobs, pay and conditions of our members. We make no apology for demanding that Menzies makes a fair pay offer to its workers.”

She went on to add: “Unite will be defending our members’ interests to the hilt until this dispute is resolved.”

Kevin Hall is the Unite regional officer. He commented on the possible disruptions and said: “If strike action goes ahead it will cause disruption and cancellations throughout Heathrow, potentially impacting on half term trips and skiing holidays.

“Industrial action can still be prevented if Menzies takes a leaf out of its competitors’ handbooks, enters into meaningful negotiations with Unite and makes a fair pay offer.”

Senior Vice President UK at Menzies Aviation Phil Lloyd believes that the potential strike action comes at a very bad time.

He stated: “We are very disappointed that Unite are choosing to pursue this course of action at a time when everyone in the industry is attempting to rebuild consumer confidence and safeguard employment by restoring flight schedules.”

He went on to add: “We are very empathetic to the cost of living increases our entire team are experiencing and have been having meaningful discussions with the GMB on the issue and we would like to have the same open and transparent discussions with Unite as we have done at many other UK airports where we operate.”

