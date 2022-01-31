Acid bath murder hunt

Acid bath murder hunt
Image: Pixabay

Acid bath murder hunt. Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the horrific death.

Police officers in Sydney have arrested the 20-year-old boyfriend of a Sydney woman who was reportedly murdered. The body was discovered in Australia’s Sydney on Sunday and a massive manhunt was launched. A truck driver had been seen fleeing the scene.

On Sunday a woman was heard screaming according to neighbours. Allegedly she had raised a call for help.

When officers reach the property they reportedly discovered that the bathtub was filled with corrosive chemicals. The remains of the woman’s body were reportedly found in the tub.

Due to the toxic chemicals involved the authorities quickly called in Fire and Rescue hazmat specialists.

The arrest was made after the suspect turned himself into a police station on Monday, January 31.


Julie Boon Parramatta Police Area Commander Superintendent confirmed that a body had been discovered. She commented: “The officers forced entry into the unit and inside the bathroom they found the body of a female,

“I can confirm there were chemicals found inside the bathroom of the unit. I can’t confirm what they were.

“The scene was very challenging for arriving police. When they did arrive and found chemicals at the unit, they retreated and called other units.”


One local resident reported that he had heard screaming before the police arrived. The local man said: “I was in the backyard yesterday at about 2pm and I heard someone who sounded like they were about to sing then it turned into a scream, it was really abrupt then police arrived.”

He went on to add: “We’ve been here for a couple of years and haven’t heard of anything bad so was a bit of a shock to hear it happened across the road.”

