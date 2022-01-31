20 years in jail before twin brother confesses to the murder

A Chicago man, who spent more than two decades in jail for a murder, has been released after his identical twin brother confesses.

Kevin Dugar long maintained his innocence refusing a deal that would have reduced his jail term, with his fate sealed until he received a letter from his twin brother Karl Smith confessing to the murder.

Dugar was convicted in 2005 over a deadly gang-related shooting and was sentenced to 54 years in prison. The incident happened when a gunman opened fire on three people in Chicago’s Uptown area, killing Antwan Carter and wounding Ronnie Bolden, according to NBC Chicago.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to a report in the Chicago Tribune the siblings had dressed alike until the eighth grade and had impersonated each other for years. Their last names are different because Smith took his mother’s maiden name.

Although his brother confessed in 2013, it had little impact initially with a judge ruling in 2018 that Smith’s confession was not credible, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Prosecutors said Smith had nothing to lose by speaking up for his brother because he was already serving out a 99-year prison sentence for a home invasion that saw a child shot in the head, which he could not appeal.

Unsatisfied with the judge’s ruling, a lawyer with the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law’s Centre on Wrongful Convictions took Mr Dugar’s case back to court. That resulted in the conviction being overturned, eventually leading to his release.

Murder retrial

Authorities in Cook County must now decide whether to put him on trial again or drop the charges, with his lawyer describing the situation as a “stranger than fiction” tale that was “made for TV”.

He said: “We are hopeful that the [Cook County] state’s attorney will drop the case against Kevin and then do what they will, but drop the case against Kevin because he’s innocent.

“It’s clear that he’s innocent, but if they persist, we will go to trial, and we will vindicate him at trial.”

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Released from jail

Mr Dugar broke down into tears as he was reunited with his loved ones, Mr Safer said.

“You know, you would think it’s just unmitigated joy, but the adjustment, the wounds that are inflicted by wrongful incarceration, are deep and enduring and there is an adjustment period that lasts a lifetime, but particularly in the early days are very, very challenging,” he said.

“So, [he is] relishing his freedom, but it is a difficult adjustment,” he said.

Mr Dugar however still awaits to hear whether Cook County will charge him or his twin brother for the 2003 murders or whether he will be compensated for his 20 years in jail despite being innocent of the murder.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.