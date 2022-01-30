Young boy crushed to death by Storm Malik. It is believed that three people have lost their lives to the storm.

A nine-year-old boy was crushed to death by a falling tree that was uprooted in Staffordshire.

Storm Malik brought with it winds of up to 80 mph. The boy who has not been named was crushed when a tree was torn down in Staffordshire’s Winnothdale.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The emergency services were alerted to two people being crushed by a tree on Saturday, January 29, at around 1pm. A boy and a man had been trapped underneath the tree in Hollington Road.

Both the people were rushed to the Royal Stoke University Hospital but medics were unable to save the child. The boy’s family are receiving support from specially trained officers.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire police commented: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, a nine-year-old boy passed away.

“The boy’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers. The man remains in hospital.

“A scene remains at the location, where people are asked to avoid the area. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.