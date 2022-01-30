When will your COVID passport expire?

From February 1, vaccination certificates will have an expiry date in Spain. Read on to find out when yours will expire.

Although omicron continues to spread through Europe rapidly, high vaccination rates and milder symptoms have meant that measures have not been as strict as they have been at earlier stages of the pandemic.

One of the measures in place is the use of the COVID passport, and the European Union countries are planning on introducing new changes regarding this certificate of vaccination. From February 1, the COVID Passport will be what allows travellers to enter the different regions of the EU, without the need for isolation periods or negative diagnostic tests.

Also, from the same date, this type of certificate will begin to have an expiry date, which will be 270 days after the last dose of the vaccine was given. After this period, the person must have received the booster shot or the COVID passport will be considered expired.

It is important to note that the Public Health Committee has given a series of recommendations for those who have been infected with coronavirus, indicating that they must wait five months to receive their next dose of the vaccine.

There are three ways to obtain the COVID passport: with a certificate of vaccination, with a negative test certificate or with a certificate of recovery, after having overcome the virus. Therefore, if the COVID passport is about to expire and the individual does not have time to get the next dose of the vaccine, they can always get a negative test certificate (via a negative PCR test in the 72 hours prior to travel or an antigen test 24 hours before) or a certificate of recovery.

