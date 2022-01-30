Velez-Malaga supports animal welfare

Velez-Malaga Council has approved a new law on the possession of pets and potentially dangerous dogs, placing it at the forefront of animal welfare and protection.
The first deputy mayor of Velez-Malaga, Jesus Perez Atencia, said of the new animal welfare law: “It is one more step from this government team to make our municipality a friendly place for pets, as we have already shown with the dog beach and the improvements to the dog parks. We will continue to advance to achieve a municipality with more public space for our animals.”
The Mayor of Environment, Antonio Ariza, said the new law encourages “adoption, responsible animal ownership, and the fight against abandonment and abuse.”
The new law incorporates the CER method (capture, sterilisation and return) for colonies of stray cats, including regulating their feeding, as well as making sure circus shows respect the well-being and good treatment of animals.
