Ukraine-Russian crisis will make little difference to Almeria province agriculture

THE present conflict between Mosco and Kiev will have little economic effect on Almeria province.

Russia’s veto on fresh fruit and vegetable imports from Europe was introduced eight years in retaliation after the EU imposed sanctions following the annexation of the Crimea. This still remains in place, pointed out Almeria agricultural sources quoted in the Spanish media.

In 2014, Russia accounted for 4 per cent of Almeria province exports but in the absence of fresh European produce, Russia now imports from Turkey, Morocco and Israel.