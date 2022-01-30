Ukraine-Russian crisis will make little difference to Almeria province agriculture

By
Linda Hall
-
0
ALMERIA EXPORTS: Nothing sent to Russia since 2014 Photo credit: Pexels

THE present conflict between Mosco and Kiev will have little economic effect on Almeria province.

Russia’s veto on fresh fruit and vegetable imports from Europe was introduced eight years in retaliation after the EU imposed sanctions following the annexation of the Crimea. This still remains in place, pointed out Almeria agricultural sources quoted in the Spanish media.

In 2014, Russia accounted for 4 per cent of Almeria province exports but in the absence of fresh European produce, Russia now imports from Turkey, Morocco and Israel.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

