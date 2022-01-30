Tragedy as car crash leaves one dead and one injured in Spain

Tragedy as a car crash leaves one dead and one injured in Spain’s Sevilla.

According to reports, one person has died and one person has been left injured in a car crash in Alcalá del Río. The car careened off the road early on Sunday morning. The car had been travelling along the A-460 in Sevilla.

According to the emergency services in Andalucia, the fatal accident happened at about 7am on Sunday, January 30. The crash occurred only three kilometres from the Guillena aerodrome at the kilometre 11 mark in the direction of Burguillos.

The emergency services received a phone call alerting them that a car had left the road. The caller said that two people were trapped inside.

The coordination centre quickly alerted the local fire brigade. The fire brigade sent teams from La Rinconada and Santiponce. Medics were also mobilised along with officers from the Guardia Civil de Trafico.

According to sources in the fire and rescue service (SEIS), the driver of the car lost their life due to the accident. According to health sources, a 41-year-old man was injured in the accident. He was rushed to the Virgen del Rocío trauma hospital.

No further details regarding the deceased driver or the cause of the accident have been released at this time.

