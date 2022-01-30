The Covid-free Almeria village of Benitagla is literally unique

BENITAGLA in Sierra de los Filabres is Andalucia’s only municipality that has remained entirely free of Covid-19.

Benitagla has neither bakery, shops, bars nor pharmacy. Instead, residents must wait until they can stock up on vital supplies brought two or three times a week by delivery vans from neighbouring towns and villages.

Local mayor Juan Padilla attributed the village’s amazing record to the sense of responsibility that has been shown by its inhabitants, most of whom are over 75.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We have been very lucky,” Padilla told an Onda Cero radio interviewer.

“But the merit belongs to our residents who are very aware of what they should do.”