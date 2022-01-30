Terrorism: Shamima Begum could ‘return to UK’

Terrorism: Shamima Begum could ‘return to the UK.’ A landmark court ruling has seen a Brit teenager’s terrorism charges dropped.

A schoolgirl from Derbyshire has seen her terrorism charges dropped. The Home Office ruled that the 16-year-old girl had been exploited online. This means that Shamima could have fresh hopes of returning to the UK. She may seek to re-enter the UK.

Begum, 22, had headed to Syria after she was allegedly groomed online by the Islamic State (ISIS). Begum is now living at a Syrian detention camp that was recently set on fire.

The Derbyshire teenager saw her case dropped when the authorities recognised that she had been sexually exploited. Her original charges included downloading bomb-making instructions. This could help Begum’s case.

Begum had headed to Syria when she was only 15 years old with friends from the UK. She claims that she had been groomed by ISIS. She has repeatedly denied all claims of terrorism. Begum has said she only wanted to: “get married, have children and live a pure Islamic life”.

Begum claims: “I did not do anything in Isis apart from be a mother and a wife … the government don’t actually have anything on me.”

This latest court ruling could give new hope to Begum. Jonathan Hall QC commented: “Being both a victim of modern slavery and presenting a risk to the general public are not incompatible”.

“If fewer criminal cases are going to be possible this begs the question whether there are sufficient non-criminal justice measures in place, in particular to deal with the terrorist risk presented by children.”

Begum’s representative Tasnime Akunjee stated: “Shamima has been arguing this from the beginning.

“This just strengthens her case.”

