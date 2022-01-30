Taxpayers shoulder cost of keeping a woman in hospital for 14 YEARS

The cost of keeping a woman in hospital for 14 years is falling on taxpayer’s shoulders after her parents could not agree with local health authorities on where she should live once she was discharged.

According to the Mail on Sunday the woman’s parents, she cannot be identified for legal reasons but is known as P, want her to be housed with them in their specially adapted home.

Ongoing delays and disagreements have seen her kept in a high-dependency unit (HDU) as a cost of around £1,000 per day. Potentially her stay in hospital will have cost the NHS around five million never mind the lost opportunities to look after someone who did need the service.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A Court of Protection judge, who rules on people without the mental capacity to make their own decisions, ruled last month that she should be moved to a nursing home.

It is understood that on the back of that order the hospital concerned has made a U-turn and will now send her to a nursing home, however her parents, who spend many hours a day with her, say this will cause her condition to deteriorate because she will be deprived of the support they provide.

While the judge left the door ajar for P to move into the family home in the future, her parents fear once she is in the nursing home she will stay there permanently. ‘They have been determined to exclude us so they can shuffle her off to this care home and wash their hands of her,’ said P’s father. ‘We believe if she goes there she will never get out.

‘She is ready for home. She is at the most stable she’s been during her time in hospital. To put her in another institution, miles away from family, with visitor restrictions – it’s just not humane.’

The couple first tried to get their daughter discharged a decade ago, in principle approval was given but practical delays and then Covid-19 has held the process up.

More recently, say P’s parents, hospital and social services bosses changed their minds. Their lawyers claim the hospital trust and clinical commissioning group concocted a secret plan to place her in a nursing home, without consulting them.

Her mother said: ‘If she’s put in a nursing home, it will be absolutely devastating for her. What crime has she committed, to be put there? If that happens, we fear she’ll go downhill mentally and physically, because she is highly dependent on us.’

The NHS hospital trust declined to comment on the reasons why the woman was kept in hospital for 14 years and not moved to a more appropriate facility or back home.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.