Sir David Jason hints at playing Del Boy one final time

Only Fools and Horses legend Sir David Jason has said he would love to play Del Boy one last time



Sir David Jason graced our television screens on BBC One for many years, in the legendary comedy series Only Fools and Horses. In 2003, after giving us some of the most memorable TV moments of all time, he hung up Del Boy’s famous flat cap.

Now 81-years-old, Sir David has hinted at bringing the Peckham’s wheeler-dealer, Derek Trotter, back to the screen for one last time. “I’ve always loved Del Boy, who is such a wonderful loser. I would love to revisit him, I need someone to write me a script”, he said.

Speaking at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Sir David commented, “As a show, it’s very important we don’t forget about it, it has a huge following, it fills in that need for an awful lot of people”,

“It’s funny, amusing, and an identity for most people who watch it, who are working-class, and come from where I come from, and identify with the idiots who are the Trotters. They’re just like the rest of us, a family who have ups and downs”, he explained.

Only Fools and Horses brought us such wonderful characters as Del Boy, Rodney, Grandad, Uncle Albert, Raquel, Cassandra, Boycey and Marlene, and all the other regulars down at the Nag’s Head. It ran on BBC One from 1981 to 1991, with feature-length specials filling in along the way, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

