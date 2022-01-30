Sir David Jason hints at playing Del Boy one final time

By
Chris King
-
0
Sir David Jason hints at playing Del Boy one final time
Sir David Jason hints at playing Del Boy one final time. image: creative commons

Only Fools and Horses legend Sir David Jason has said he would love to play Del Boy one last time

Sir David Jason graced our television screens on BBC One for many years, in the legendary comedy series Only Fools and Horses. In 2003, after giving us some of the most memorable TV moments of all time, he hung up Del Boy’s famous flat cap.

Now 81-years-old, Sir David has hinted at bringing the Peckham’s wheeler-dealer, Derek Trotter, back to the screen for one last time. “I’ve always loved Del Boy, who is such a wonderful loser. I would love to revisit him, I need someone to write me a script”, he said.

Speaking at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Sir David commented, “As a show, it’s very important we don’t forget about it, it has a huge following, it fills in that need for an awful lot of people”,

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“It’s funny, amusing, and an identity for most people who watch it, who are working-class, and come from where I come from, and identify with the idiots who are the Trotters. They’re just like the rest of us, a family who have ups and downs”, he explained.

Only Fools and Horses brought us such wonderful characters as Del Boy, Rodney, Grandad, Uncle Albert, Raquel, Cassandra, Boycey and Marlene, and all the other regulars down at the Nag’s Head. It ran on BBC One from 1981 to 1991, with feature-length specials filling in along the way, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here