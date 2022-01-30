Seville teacher sent to emergency room after asking student to wear mask correctly

A female secondary school teacher in Seville was sent to the emergency room after a student attacked her when she asked him to wear his mask correctly.

A female teacher at the Azahar secondary school in Seville was attacked by a student after she asked him to wear his mask correctly over the nose and mouth, reported sources from the Department of Education, who stated that an investigation is already being carried out. The incident occurred on Friday, January 28, during a biology class at the secondary school.

The teacher has been offered psychological and legal services from the Department of Education. She had to receive medical treatment but she is fine.

The Department of Education condoned “this shameful attack” and has expressed “zero tolerance” for any type of aggression aimed at teachers.

The student’s attack on the biology teacher caused damage to her lip. “I am in the emergency room because a student punched me in the face, knocking me to the ground, and he hit me in the head and face and left me looking pretty”, says the message that she sent to other teachers and was shared in groups of teachers on WhatsApp.

