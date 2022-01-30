Second case of rabies detected this month in Melilla

Authorities in Melilla have reported the detection of another case of rabies, the second one this January



As reported this Friday, January 28, by the Ministry of Public Health in Melilla, a second case of rabies has been detected in the city. The city is currently on a six-month minimum period of ‘rabies alert’, from last November to this May, prohibiting contact with stray animals, and sacrificing those that are found abandoned.

Specifically, the case was discovered in a male puppy of around two months of age. It was removed after a member of the public informed the authorities of its existence last Sunday 23. The canine was found in a lot on Calle General Astilleros, No1, and its origin is still unknown.

Melilla authorities have detailed that the dog “presented great aggressiveness, and clear symptoms compatible with rabies”. This was confirmed through a diagnosis by antigen detection, in the laboratory of the National Centre for Microbiology of the Institute of Health Carlos III of Madrid.

The animal was picked up by the Local Police and transferred to the Observation Centre, where it died on Wednesday, January 26.

Public Health officials in Melilla have requested citizen collaboration to try to find out the origin of this dog, and try to locate its possible littermates. They have asked that members of the public communicate any information to the police or health authorities if they knew the source of the rabid animal.

“Rabies, once the first symptoms develop, is a deadly disease for susceptible people and animals”, highlighted the health officials.

The Ministry has requested that in the event of the appearance of stray or apparently sick animals on public roads, “do not try to touch, feed, or pick them up. Contact the Local Police so that the competent services can proceed to remove them in a safe way”.

In addition, they underlined that the annual rabies vaccination in the city is compulsory, and free for dogs, cats, and ferrets over three months of age, as reported by 101tv.es.

