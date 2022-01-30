Royal experts believe Prince Andrew will have to ‘air his dirty laundry’

Whatever the outcome of his trial, experts believe that Prince Andrew will end up airing his hidden secrets

There are serious worries reported among Royal experts regarding the approaching sexual assault trial that Prince Andrew is preparing for. The Duke of York is involved in a lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Guiffre.

Experts have warned that they believe, win or lose, the Duke will never be able to walk away from the case without ‘airing every bit of dirty laundry’ that he has hidden away.

This claim was brought up during an interview with The Sun, by Mitchell Epner, a New York-based lawyer. Epner said he is of the belief that whatever the outcome of the trial, regardless of win or lose, he believes that Prince Andrew will have to disclose every little secret, and bit of truth, that he holds inside.

“If he goes to trial, he will either lose by having a verdict against him, or he will lose because it will be the most pyrrhic victory in history, because every single bit of dirty laundry he’s ever had will be aired out in public”, Mr Epner was quoted as saying.

In case Virginia Guiffre drops her own demand for a jury trial, Prince Andrew has demanded to have a trial by jury “on all causes of action asserted in the complaint”, as reported by geo.tv.

