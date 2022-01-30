Plans for Torrevieja port’s leisure centre get the go-ahead

TORREVIEJA €19 million port transformation should soon become a reality.

Regional government, the Generalitat, which controls the Valencian Community’s ports, has awarded the project and the concession to run the new installation to Empresas del Sol.

Headed by Torrevieja resident Enrique Riquelme, the company is investing €10.5 million while Torrevieja town hall will provide more than €8 million.

The project will convert the port into a commercial and leisure area connected to the town by a raised promenade incorporating lookout points with spectacular sea views.

All this is to be carried out parallel to the town hall’s redevelopment plans for the immediately-adjoining area which will retain the existing trees along the Paseo de la Libertad and add more green zones.

There will still be enough space for the long-established fair and plans include a bicycle lane in line with the town hall’s commitment to alternative and sustainable mobility.


Eliminating the wall that separates the port from the town was one of the conditions imposed by the Generalitat, as was providing a new harbourside Lonja fish market costing more than €1.5 million.

The remodelled port complex will include six two-storey buildings, each with lookouts and open spaces as well as shops, bars and restaurants, together with an underground car park for 600 vehicles.

According to Spanish media reports, Riquelme believes that initial work on the zone occupied by the Lonja and old Customs building could be taken within a month.


Constructing the leisure centre will start after the summer and the entire project should be completed by 2023.

