Planning has started for Nerja Carnival 2022

Nerja Town Council has started preparations for the celebration of Carnival 2022, which will take place between February 24 and 27.

It has been announced by the Councillor for Popular Traditions, Elena Galvez, that “the Governing Board has approved the Participation Bases for the costume contests, with an allocation for prizes of €34,245, which will go to children’s contests, Ninfa and Momo, the Great Parade, the burial of Chanquete, as well as pets.”

“After the break caused by the Covid-19 health crisis, we have recovered one of the most important Nerja celebrations of the year. The Nerja Carnival has been declared a Provincial Tourist Singularity Festival by Malaga Provincial Council, and it is one of the festivals with the greatest popular participation in our festive calendar.”

“From the Department of Popular Traditions, we are working on the organisation of the Carnival, with the aim that it can be celebrated in a sanitary and safe manner.”

The poster will be presented in the near future and the town crier will be announced, as well as the programming for the four days of celebration.

Information regarding participation in Nerja Carnival 2022 can be consulted on the website of the National Database of Subsidies (BDNS).

