Parents demonstrate outside Marbella City Hall calling for new schools as previously promised by the administration.

Some 200 demonstrators, including a large number of children, were brought together by the Independent Association of Ampas de Marbella and San Pedro to demand that promises of building the new school in Las Chapas should be kept.

The idea was to coincide with the arrival of councillors due to attend the ordinary plenary session which takes place on the last Friday of every month (January 28) so that they could make clear their displeasure at the lack of care given to education.

Coincidentally, due to the current situation with regards to the pandemic, the meeting was held over the internet so no councillors actually attended city hall in person.

In addition to the lack of work on the building of the new school in Las Chapas, the group complained of the run-down situation of many schools in the municipality and the fact that significant work needed to be undertaken to bring them up to a minimum standard of safety, including the building of canteens.

After around an hour, the demonstrators were reportedly advised by officers from the Marbella Local Police to disperse or risk the organisers being fined due to the level of noise.

