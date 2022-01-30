No terrace tax charge for Orihuela’s hospitality sector

PLENARY MEETING: Orihuela city councillors voted to waive terrace tax until June Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ALL political parties on Orihuela city council voted to modify bylaws regulating the tax on terrace tables.

“Today’s motion reflects institutional support for a sector seriously affected by the health crisis restrictions,” said Orihuela’s Finance councillor, Rafael Almagro.

The tax on each café, bar or restaurant table occupying public property, which was not charged at all last year or in 2020, will be waived until June 30, Almagro announced.

The councillor pointed out that Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana had demonstrated his support for the sector from the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

“With this latest measure we are again standing by the hospitality sector which so needs our help,” Almagro stressed.


