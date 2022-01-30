News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

Fairer fares CARBONERAS students will receive discounts of at least 50 per cent on bus fares between the municipality and Almeria University, the town hall announced. It was essential to assist Carboneras’ students, said mayor Jose Luis Amerigo Fernandez, as well-trained young people guaranteed a prosperous future for the town.

Strict rules SPAIN’S Official State Bulletin (BOE) has published a list of ports where swordfish catches using the longline method may be landed. This includes swordfish caught inadvertently, the BOE made clear. Only Adra, Almeria, Carboneras, Garrucha and Roquetas boats received official authorisation and they must unload at set times.

Jab-shy SIX per cent of Almeria province residents aged five and over have not been vaccinated against Covid, compared with Andalucia’s 4.7 per cent average. Health department sources attributed this to “a greater presence of foreign residents, plus language and cultural barriers as well obstacles in accessing the vaccine.”

Budget okayed PULPI town hall put through its €13,658,000 Budget for 2022 with the approval of councillors belonging to all parties. This year’s outgoings will equal income, revealed Finance councillor Juan Martinez, who expressed pride in the town hall’s ability to balance its books to the benefit of Pulpi residents.

Dating game SPAIN’S National Statistics Institute (INE) revealed that there are 1.52 unmarried males of 30 for every woman of the same age in Almeria province. They have more choice as they get older, as INE found that there are 2.31 unattached 65-year-old women for every male of that age.