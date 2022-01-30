News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

RIVER VINALOPO: Increasingly popular leisure zone for Elche residents Photo credit: Elche city hall

Riverbank plans ELCHE city hall will ask the regional government’s Sustainable Economy department for a €737,800 grant to continue rehabilitating the River Vinalopo’s western bank and the zone adjoining the Altamira bridge, an open green space that is an increasingly popular leisure and sports area.

 

