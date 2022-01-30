New Instagram features to look out for this year

Instagram continues to reinvent itself to ensure that it keeps its spot as one of the most popular social networks in the world – read on to find out about some of the new features to look out for this year.

Instagram, which belongs to Meta, has announced that it is working on incorporating some exciting new features over the course of 2022. Some of the new features were announced by the CEO of the company, Adam Mosseri, and will be available from early on in the year.

Read on to learn about some of the features to look out for soon.

Chronological feed

During a presentation at the U.S. Senate, Mosseri said that the social network was working on modifying its algorithm to show the feed chronologically.

Instagram explained that the change would not be immediate, as their objective is for people to be able to choose the way that best fits their style of content consumption.

“We want to be clear that we’re creating new options — providing people with more choices so they can decide what works best for them,” they said.

2) Longer stories

Instagram stories allow users to share photos and videos in 15-second clips that are deleted automatically after 24 hours. Considering their popularity, Instagram decided to extend the duration of stories from 15 seconds to one minute.

To use this feature, users will need to update their applications.

3) Favourites

One of the changes to be implemented this year is a feature called “favourites”, which will allow users to filter the content that appears on their feed.

When this tool is activated, the only posts that will appear will be from accounts that the person has previously selected as favourites.

4) Take a break

In order to prevent excessive use of the application, especially among children, Instagram will include a feature that counts the hours that the social network is used and alert the user when it is time to take a break.

