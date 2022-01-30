More fish in the sea for Pilar de la Horadada

THE regional government has approved an application to enlarge the fish farm off the Pilar de la Horadada coast.

The fish cages belonging to family-owned Piscialba – based in neighbouring San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia) – occupy the waters of both municipalities at a point where the sea has a depth of 39 metres.

Following the Generalitat’s approval, the 20 cages covering a 300,000-square metres area can now be increased to 60 cages covering 900,000 square metres.

According to the latest-available figures quoted in the local Spanish press, the fish farm had a turnover of just over €7 million in 2017, an increase of €2.5 million on 2016.

Once enlarged, production will increase from an annual 1,000 tons to 3,000 tons of equal quantities sea bass and sea bream, each weighing 500 grammes.