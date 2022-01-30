More fish in the sea for Pilar de la Horadada

Linda Hall
FISH FARM: More cages off the Pilar de la Horadada coast Photo credit: Egypt Independent

THE regional government has approved an application to enlarge the fish farm off the Pilar de la Horadada coast.

The fish cages belonging to family-owned Piscialba – based in neighbouring San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia) – occupy the waters of both municipalities at a point where the sea has a depth of 39 metres.

Following the Generalitat’s approval, the  20 cages covering a 300,000-square metres area can now be increased to 60 cages covering 900,000 square metres.

According to the latest-available figures quoted in the local Spanish press, the fish farm had a turnover of just over €7 million in 2017, an increase of €2.5 million on 2016.

Once enlarged, production will increase from an annual 1,000 tons to 3,000 tons of equal quantities sea bass and sea bream, each weighing 500 grammes.


