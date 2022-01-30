Meghan Markle could be about to re-launch her lifestyle blog

According to the Mail on Sunday, Meghan Markle has filed a new trademark application that is likely to be used to re-launch her lifestyle blog. The trademark applied for is in the name of her previous blog Tig, which covered recipes, beauty tips and thoughts on feminism.

The trademark has been applied for in the name of a Delaware based company Frim Fram Incorporated, the Los Angeles lawyer involved Witter Norman having links to the Duchess’s business manager Andrew Meyer.

Speaking to People, Meghan explained the story behind the ‘Tig’ name: “[Trying Tiganello wine] was my first moment of getting it — I finally understood what people meant by the body, structure, finish, legs of wine. The TIG is my nickname for me getting it. Not just wine, but everything.”

The blog covered not only items of interest but also her experiences as a wife and a mother, as well as inviting guest bloggers to write columns for her.

All her sites and social media sites were shut down prior to her marriage to Prince Harry, with her blog now just showing a farewell message addressed to “all my Tig friends” from the Duchess of Sussex.

She wrote, “After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig.”

Calling the site “a passion project” and “her little engine that could”, she said, “[The Tig] evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy.”

“Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough,” she finished.

Many will be pleased to see Meghan re-launch her lifestyle blog however others will no doubt view it cynically as another attempt to make more money.

