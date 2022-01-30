Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape and GBH.

Manchester United player Mason Greenwood has been arrested amid domestic violence accusations from his girlfriend

Mason Greenwood, Manchester United’s 20-year-old forward has been arrested this afternoon, Sunday, January 30, by Greater Manchester Police. He has reportedly been detained on suspicion of rape, and assault.

This comes just hours after his girlfriend Harriet Robson posted a video, and images, on Instagram this morning, of her bloodied face, and bruised arms, accusing the footballer of domestic violence.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that Greenwood is being held in custody, and that Ms Robson’s claims were being investigated. “Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances”, commented a spokesperson for the force.

Posting on social media, his girlfriend shared a video showing blood pouring down from what looked like a split lip. The blood was down her chin, and onto her neck and chest. “To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me”, she captioned the post.

Another five images showed Harriet with a bloodshot eye, and bruises on her legs and arms. She then shared voice clips from October 2021 to her 213,000 followers, which seemed to hint at alleged previous violence by the footballer. Her posts have since been removed online.

Meanwhile, his club has confirmed that they have suspended their player indefinitely. “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media”, said a spokesperson for the Premier League side. “We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind”.

Speaking with MailOnline, Harriet’s father Alan revealed that he is gutted by what has happened, and that his daughter is ‘completely devastated. He said that Greenwood “has been part of our family for two or three years. It is dreadful. I’m just coming to terms with it all”.

“As a father you don’t want to know things like that happening to your daughter”, he continued. “The police have been round and she has made a statement to them. She has told us her phone has been hacked. We told her to take it down, which she has done, but it’s out there now, so it is too late”.

“She is devastated because she didn’t want it released. We have known him since the under 21s. He has been part of our family for two or three years”, Alan added, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

