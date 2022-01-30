Man Utd star Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend makes shocking allegations

Man Utd star Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend makes shocking abuse allegations.

Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend Harriet Robson has taken to social media and shared shocking allegations. She claims that the Manchester United football player has beaten her. She shared a video showing her injuries and horrifying photographs as well. She claims that the injuries were inflicted on her by the well-known footballer.

Harriet shared a series of images showing her appearing to be bruised and battered. One image showed blood running down her face and a gash on her top lip.

Other images appeared to show the model with tears in her eyes and marks on her hip, legs and arms. Harriet shared a shocking voice message where she argued with a person who was threatening to hurt her sexually.

Manchester United commented on the allegations and said: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established.

“Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Along with Harriet’s images and video she commented: “To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me.”

The police are investigating to establish the full circumstances surrounding the allegations. A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson commented: “Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstance.”

