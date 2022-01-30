Following Neil Young’s move, Joni Mitchell has also removed her music from the Spotify music platform



The legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has today, Saturday, January 29, followed the lead of fellow musician, Neil Young, and removed her music from the Spotify music platform.

Neil Young had made his decision last Wednesday 26, in protest at Spotify offering prominent vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan a voice to air his views on Covid-19 vaccines in his top-rated podcast on the music platform.

Joni Mitchell has now followed suit, posting a message on her website that read, “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young, and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue”.

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both”, Young had posted on his website earlier in the week. It was a copy of a letter he had sent to both his record label, and to his manager, demanding that Spotify should no longer be permitted to offer his music. Later, the letter was removed from his website.

Rogan, the former stand-up comedian, has stirred controversy for a long time now with his views on the pandemic, government mandates, and Covid-19 vaccines. On his podcasts, he has regularly questioned the need for vaccines. At one point he was advocating the use of Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug that has no proven benefit against coronavirus, as reported by geo.tv.

