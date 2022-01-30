Jeff Bezos to fund the search for eternal youth

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has invested 3,000 million dollars in the biotechnology company Altos Labs, to fund scientific research in the search for eternal youth.

For the past few months, scientists at the recently-launched biotechnology company Altos Labs have been working towards the objective of “cellular rejuvenation programming to restore cell health and resilience, with the goal of reversing disease to transform medicine”, according to a press release.

The first round of funding to be put towards this goal was 3,000 million dollars provided by the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. This money will go towards medical research into the possibility of eternal youth.

Another research company, Calico, backed by Google, has similar objectives. Created in 2013, the company is dedicated to fighting against ageing and age-related diseases.

Altos Labs has acquired enough investment to open two laboratories in California and another in the United Kingdom, and they are also working in close collaboration with a team of Japanese doctors.

One of the Japanese experts is the researcher Shinya Yamanaka, who won the Nobel Prize for Physiology and Medicine in 2012 for discovering that cells can be reprogrammed to become pluripotent. His work with Altos Labs will be unpaid, and his research will undoubtedly bring about some interesting results.

