Investigation launched after body discovered in Spain

An investigation has been launched after a body was discovered in Spain’s Cadiz.

An investigation has been initiated after the body of a 20-year-old man was discovered in Cadiz’s San Fernando.

Officers from the National Police in Spain launched the investigation after the body was discovered on Saturday morning.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sources in the National Police Force confirmed to Europa Press that the body is thought to be that of a young man. The body was discovered near the Gran Poder bridge and Avenida del Cid.

The young man is thought to be a resident of San Fernando. An autopsy will be carried out as part of the investigation.

The body has been taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine, where the autopsy will be undertaken. At the moment the cause of death is not known and it is expected that the autopsy will reveal how the man died.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.