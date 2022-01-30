DURING 2021, car rental company Helle Hollis raised money for the Cudeca Foundation Benalmadena with a special offer on their website to customers reserving a vehicle.

The company created a discount voucher with a promotional charity code which offered a 5 per cent reduction to customers and if they used this voucher at the time of booking, Helle Hollis donated 10 per cent of the discount to Cudeca when leasing a Group C car.

On January 27, Marketing Manager Cristina Fleischer visited the Cudeca Hospice and presented a cheque for €500 to the Foundation as part of its ongoing support of Cudeca.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Three months into its ‘One in a million’ campaign to create and staff a new palliative care unit for young people in late founder Joan Hunt’s house, Cudeca has raised €225,000 although there is a long way to go as the campaign is due to end at the end of February 2022.

All donations are welcome and may be made online at www.oneinamillion.es where you can also discover ways of raising funds through family and friends for this important unit which is intended to benefit young people suffering from cancer as well as their families.

Thank you for reading ‘Helle Hollis raised money for the Cudeca Foundation Benalmadena’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.