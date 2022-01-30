George Clooney and Brad Pitt make drastic move to get their new film released

The two Hollywood legends agreed to lower their salaries to ensure the film would get released



George Clooney and Brad Pitt are two of the most beloved Hollywood stars and, therefore, two of the most sought-after actors. Hence, it is not surprising that both actors were offered a millionaire sum in order to star in a new thriller, whose title is still unknown, which will premiere soon on Apple TV+.

However, Clooney revealed in his last interview that both he and Brad did not think twice before significantly reducing their salaries. The new movie is due to begin shooting this summer, and will be directed by Jon Watts, who recently made the cinema box-office smash, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the Apple TV+ film is known to follow two lone-wolf fixers who are assigned to the same job.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Their pay cut will help to finance, and thus pay for, its premiere in cinemas around the world. Clooney took time to reflect on the “coexistence” between production companies that also own their own streaming platforms, as is the case with Apple, and also Netflix.

Streaming has become such an important means of distribution for the world of artists. The big screen no longer generates the benefits of yesteryear, especially since the outbreak of the pandemic and, also, because of the competition with the accessibility of online reproduction.

“So we said that we would take less money, as long as we could guarantee the release of the film in theatres, and everyone agreed. I think there are ways to ensure coexistence. I seriously think that there are ways to live together, and it is essential. There are movies that are more enjoyable on the big screen, surrounded by people”, Clooney told Deadline, as reported by laopinion.com.