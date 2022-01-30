Electricity prices in Spain increasing again this Sunday

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain will rise this Sunday, January 30 by 3.20% compared to yesterday, Saturday, 29. This means an increase again, after three consecutive days of the price falling.

According to data published by the Operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), collected by Europa Press, this Sunday will see an average of €230.50/MWh, which is just over seven euros more than the €223.36/MWh of this Saturday 29.

Today’s maximum price will be between 8pm and 9pm, with €268.65/MWh, while the minimum of €206.50/MWh, will be registered between 4am and 5am.

Compared to one year ago, the pool price for this Sunday will far exceed the one registered on January 30, 2021, when the price was just €4.19/MWh.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are linked, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

These price rises in the electricity market in recent months are mainly explained by the high prices of gas in the markets, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, both of which are at all-time highs this year, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

