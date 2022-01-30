Dominic Cummings says it is his ‘duty’ to get rid of Boris Johnson

Speaking to New York magazine, Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor, Dominic Cummings, has told them that he sees it as his duty to get his ex-boss removed from power in No10 Downing Street. He described his effort as ‘sort of like fixing the drains’.

Cummings has already supplied evidence to Sue Gray for her inquiry into the Cabinet Office, and told the magazine that his task to remove Boris is “an unpleasant but necessary job”.

While speculation surrounds the survival of Mr Johnson as Prime Minister, today, Sunday, January 30, one of his supposed competitors for the job, Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, was interviewed on British television. Truss claimed that Boris was “absolutely” the best person to lead the Conservatives into the next general election.

She said, “There is no contest. There is no discussion. He achieved an 80-seat majority for the Conservative party. He has delivered on the Covid vaccine programme, the booster programme, he’s delivered on Brexit, and he will do a fantastic job winning the next election for the Conservative party”.

Mr Cummings went on to explain to New York magazine that the Prime Minister was always driven by what he thought might be in the news the following day. He recalled one such moment, “In January 2020 I was sitting in No 10 with Boris and the complete f***wit is just babbling on about, ‘Will Big Ben bong for Brexit on 31 January?'”.

He was asked during the interview if his campaign to remove Boris was fair. His reponse was, “What’s fairness got to do with anything? It’s politics. All this is not fair. The fact that someone wins an election doesn’t mean that they should just stay there for years, right? If you’ve got a duffer, if you think someone can’t do the job, or is unfit for the job”.

He continued, “You know, as he said to me, ‘I’m the f***ing king around here, and I’m going to do what I want’. That’s not OK. He’s not the king. He can’t do what he wants. Once you realise someone is operating like that then your duty is to get rid of them, not to just prop them up”.

The former advisor concluded by pointing out his observations about the PMs thought process, claiming that Boris would say, “What would a Roman emperor do? So, the only thing he was really interested in – genuinely excited about – was, like, looking at maps. Where could he order the building of things?”.

Adding a claim that Mr Johnson used to fantasise about “monuments to him, in an Augustine fashion”, as reported by uk.news.yahoo.com.

